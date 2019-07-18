PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Security cameras caught a naked man damaging cars at a Portland dealership early Monday morning.
The video shared by DLR Nordic shows the man climb onto the hoods of two cars, stopping and jumping. He also jumped on the roofs, and on one car, sat down, spread his legs and slid down the windshield.
General Manager Ole Kittleson said it will cost more than $10,000 to make repairs to the two damaged Volvos.
Kittleson said it took a while to notice the damage, until he spotted a broken rear windshield wiper. A closer look revealed more trouble.
“I walked around the front of the car and realized the hood was completely smashed in,” Kittleson said.
That’s when he decided to review his security footage and got a big surprise.
“I think you’re just kind of shocked when you see someone stumble across the street, obviously not wearing any clothes – jump up on to a car, start jumping on the hood,” Kittleson said.
A potential buyer was scheduled to see one of the damaged cars the next day.
“Being a small, family operation, each car is kind of hand-picked by us,” Kiddleson said. “One we shipped over here from Florida because of the way it was configured.”
The dealership insures its cars but doesn’t plan on reporting the damage.
“In the end, it’s just going to be out of pocket for us as a small business. The math doesn’t add up to go through it,” Kittleson said.
Portland Police are investigating the crime. Anyone with information on the case should give officers a call.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
