WASHOUGAL, WA (KPTV) – Authorities have released surveillance video after they say a man stole a yacht from the Port of Camas-Washougal, later leading a chase down the Columbia River involving several law enforcement agencies.
Travis B. Wagner, 20, of Vancouver, allegedly stole the boat Tuesday afternoon after first stealing a rental car from a Budget Rental Car office off Northeast Fourth Plain Road in Vancouver.
Wagner left the car in Washougal a few hours later after stealing it, according to police. He then hopped on the yacht, eventually running it aground near the Ridgefield Wildlife Refuge in Vancouver off Old Lower River Road. Wagner was arrested after a deputy and a police dog found him hiding the brush.
The Port of Camas-Washougal says they upgraded their surveillance cameras after a few boats were stolen about a year-and-a-half ago.
Wagner made his first court appearance Wednesday for charges of second-degree burglary, second-degree malicious mischief and theft of a motor vehicle.
Wagner was awaiting trial for another case from last month when, according to court documents, he terrorized a Vancouver neighborhood, breaking into and entering at least two homes overnight and stealing a car, according to law enforcement. He is due to appear in court again next week.
