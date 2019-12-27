ST HELENS, OR (KPTV) – Surveillance video shows the moments before a crime spree in Saint Helens earlier this year.
Michael Veatch was firing shots at drivers on Highway 30 on Oct. 9 before a police officer intentionally hit him with his patrol car and killed him, the Columbia County District Attorney’s Office says.
The incident started at a Chevron gas station off North Columbia River Highway. Surveillance video shows Veatch walking around the gas station just before 5:30 a.m. that morning.
According to investigators, Veatch said he was looking for his cat, then pointed a gun at a worker. That worker went back into the store before Veatch fired six to eight shots at the building, then took off on Highway 30. Not long after, witnesses reported hearing shots near McBride Elementary School. Some of the shots were heard on a neighbor’s doorbell camera.
One witness tried to follow Veatch in his truck, but Veatch started shooting at him, according to law enforcement. Officers caught up with Veatch along Highway 30, where they say he got out of his truck and tried to carjack two people before also firing a gun at them.
That’s when Officer Elijah Merkwan says he intentionally drove his patrol car into Veatch. Merkwan later told investigators he didn’t believe there was time to stop his car, get out and shoot the suspect without putting innocent people in danger.
The moments after were caught on body camera, but FOX 12 is choosing not to show that footage because it is too graphic. Officers handcuffed Veatch, started CPR, and called for an ambulance.
Earlier this month, the district attorney’s office reported that Merkwan was “overwhelmingly” justified in his use of deadly force.
According to investigators, they found a gun and ammo near Veatch’s body, along with shotguns inside his truck.
Veatch was also arrested right after the death of Cowlitz County Deputy Justin DeRosier. According to court papers, Veatch and his brother were with the suspect, Brian Butts, after he killed DeRosier on April 13. Veatch’s brother was accused of helping Butts hide the gun. Veatch himself was arrested on a prior warrant and did not face charges related to DeRosier’s death.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
