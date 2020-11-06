Surveillance video shows rioter damaging downtown Portland church

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A church that was damaged during Wednesday night’s riot says the vandalism has forced them to stop helping people who are homeless who need their services.
Church leaders at Saint Andre Bessette Catholic Church say that letting people inside right now is just not safe. That’s because of an attack at the church Wednesday night that was caught on surveillance video.
As rioters took to the streets of Portland, video showed one person smashing the windows at the church. Video shows that person also try to go inside, but another person stops them and they move on.
Father Tom Gaughan says he’s thankful that no one came inside that night to cause even more damage. He also says that because of the destruction, they can’t provide any of their normal services.
He says they normally house the homeless population and feed them hot meals, but because of COVID-19, they could only offer free meals outside. He says now, they can’t even do that.
“It was really frustrating and really discouraging that the actions of one person … there were probably hundreds of people in that march, I don’t know, I never saw… but, one person, the actions of one person has disrupted the opportunities for hundreds to be fed,” said Gaughan.
Gaughan says it’s not safe right now to let people inside, and they worry the church could be targeted again. But he also says that this is just a pause and they will soon get things back to normal.
