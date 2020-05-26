Surveillance video shows suspects steal unique guitars from Portland music store

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Two suspects were caught on camera stealing expensive, unique guitars from a northeast Portland music store.
It’s a crime not new to Keith Kurczeski.
“This happened before on Christmas Eve, a year ago,” Kurczesk said.
Only this time, it happened during a pandemic.
“It hurts the most because we had a pretty rough period when COVID first hit in March and things were just now starting to pick back up,” Kurczeski said.
He’s talking about the recent break-in at his store, 3 Tracks Music in St. Johns.
He said two crooks smashed his front window to get inside. Surveillance video then shows exactly what they were after: two unique guitars.
“They have a resonator in them, which acts almost like a speaker, like a mechanical-type speaker, that was the predecessor to the electric guitar, and so not only do they sound different but they look different because they have a big cover plate,” Kurczeski said.
Altogether, the damage and guitars cost Kurczeski around $4,500.
“It’s just, it’s just tiring, you know,” Kurczeski said. “It’s not the right time first of all, and second of all, you kind of just scratch your head and think, why would somebody do this now, you know?”
Portland police said the suspects are a Hispanic female in her late twenties to mid-thirties and a Hispanic or Caucasian male with dark hair. His age is unknown.
If you’ve seen the people in the video or come across the guitars, you’re asked to call police.
“Those guitars are pretty distinct, so you know, they’re going to have to go pretty far to sell them back,” Kurczeski said.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
