PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A woman who had her entire paycheck stolen is hoping someone will be able to identify the thief that targeted her.
In a one-on-one interview with FOX 12, Susan Keller, a southeast Portland resident, said she made a usual shopping stop at the Shell gas station on Southeast 122nd Avenue and Powell on Saturday afternoon.
While she cashed out, Keller said she saw someone reach inside her wallet.
“I didn’t even see anybody,” she said. “I didn’t pay attention. I didn’t know this guy was standing right there, watching me. It happened so fast.”
WANTED SUSPECT: A brazen thief snatched a SE Portland woman’s entire paycheck that she had just cashed from her wallet. It happened at a 122nd Ave Shell station in the middle of the day. She ran after him but couldn’t catch up. My live report coming up at 5 w/ story #OnlyOn12 pic.twitter.com/HOR2zcpOpr— Tyler Dumont (@TylerDumontNews) April 21, 2019
Keller said she was digging in her purse for change when the thief struck.
“His hand came around, grabbed it and ran,” she said.
However, the thief ended up getting away with a lot more than the few coins she had been earlier looking for.
“It was $500,” she said. “My paycheck.”
Keller told FOX 12 it was cash she desperately needed after recently coming down on her luck. So, she tried to stop the thief.
“I just ran after him, screaming for help,” she said. “Then asking for people when I got out the door where he went – and he was gone. Just gone.”
Behind the counter of the Shell station while Keller checked out was clerk Aaryan Tran.
“I never seen him before,” said Tran, who told FOX 12 he assumed the thief was just another customer when he first came in.
“He walked around here. He grabbed two boxes of condoms. And then he just walked here – and he takes a look at something,” Tran said. “And then he walked back behind – my customer was right there.”
Just seconds later, surveillance video shows the suspect made his move.
“At that moment, I was counting my change – so I didn’t know. And I heard her voice yell, ‘Help!’,” Tran said.
Tran said he quickly called Portland police.
Officers confirmed they searched for a black suspect who fled on foot but didn’t locate anyone.
The surveillance video shows the suspect wore all black and had a multi-colored blue beanie along with orange sneakers.
Now, as Keller watches back that video, she says it has reaffirmed what she already thought: it all happened so quickly.
“See how fast that – see! I left my purse, I left everything,” Keller told FOX 12. “I ran – screaming. Help!”
Although nobody was hurt, Keller said the theft has taken a toll on her sense of safety. However, she adds, it will not stop her routine of shopping at the store.
More than anything, she said, she just wants the man who snatched her cash to be caught before he targets someone else.
“I just want anybody that knows him to tell us who he is,” Keller said. “He needs to be stopped.”
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.