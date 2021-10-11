Survey shows most Washington health care workers are fully vaccinated

OLYMPIA, Wash. (KPTV) - As the deadline for Washington state employees to be fully vaccinated approaches an early survey shows that most the state’s health care workers are fully vaccinated.
According to the Washington State Hospital Association, as of Monday, out of 94% of state hospitals reporting, 88% of staff are fully vaccinated.
The remaining 12% are a mix of staff partially vaccinated, have approved or are in the process of applying for an exemption and accommodation or are choosing no to get vaccinated.
The hospital association says it believes that 2-5% of hospital staff statewide could leave the workforce because of the mandate.
The recent survey asked hospitals to share information about the anticipated impact of staff losses on patient care.
Several hospitals reported that they will need to reduce or consolidate some services. Hospital association members also expressed concern about the impact of the vaccine requirement on other services essential to the health care system.
These include long-term providers and emergency medical services to transport patients to and between health care facilities.