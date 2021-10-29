DAMASCUS. Ore. (KPTV) - A Clackamas County man is recovering after deputies said he was stabbed in a parking lot in Damascus, Thursday.
The man was life-flighted to OHSU and is expected to survive.
Deputies arrested Kenneth Michael Beck, 60, and charged him with assault and unlawful use of a weapon.
Isabelle Savage was working at a nearby daycare when police and medics came racing into Damascus Centennial Park.
“That’s when the shouting started – so the cops were yelling at the guy –‘hey get on the ground’ and he was swearing at them, cussing them out,” Savage said.
Savage said she was outside in the daycare’s fenced playground.
“That’s when I grabbed my kids and just ran inside with my four and we just kept everyone else inside the rest of the time,” Savage said.
According to deputies, Beck is homeless.
Court records show he struggles with mental illness and has been convicted of crimes going back to the 90’s.
According to those court documents, Beck last year tried to stab three people in Crook County.
He pleaded no contest in June and was convicted of the crimes.
Several people told FOX 12 that Beck has most recently been camping in Damascus, where he spends a lot of time at the park and a nearby Safeway.
Margie Jergentz said she and other community members have spent weeks trying to convince Beck to give up his dog, even offering him money, after constantly witnessing what they called abusive behavior.
“I was just horrified at what he did to his dog,” Jergentz said. “He was kicking and punching the dog and I was just – when you see something like that you’re just in shock.”
Deputies did confirm Beck had a dog with him when he was arrested but declined to say whether he is being investigated for animal abuse.
A law enforcement source said the stabbing victim was confronting Beck about his behavior at the time of the attack.
The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office is seeking tips in the case.
Beck will be in court next Friday.