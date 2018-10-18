WASHOUGAL, WA (KPTV) – A serial robbery suspect wanted for targeting multiple Gresham businesses was taken into custody by a Clark County SWAT team Thursday morning.
Police said Michael Wallace, 34, had a warrant for his arrest connected to four robberies in September.
Court documents revealed the prime suspect in the cases tried to get money from workers at a Plaid Pantry, Dotty’s, Pizza Hut and a McDonald’s. In the Dotty’s case, the suspect got away with more than $500 dollars.
An affidavit filed Wednesday by a Multnomah County Deputy District Attorney said in some of the robberies, the suspect wore a black beanie with eye holes cut out or a construction helmet. In all of the cases, victims told police the suspect kept his hand in his pocket and implied he had a weapon while demanding money.
The affidavit said a suspect similar in appearance to Wallace, as well as a pickup truck similar to one registered in Wallace’s name, were recorded on surveillance video in some of the robberies. It also revealed that during a disturbance call in Gresham on Sept. 24, Wallace’s girlfriend told a responding police officer that Wallace had bragged about committing two of the robberies to her, allegedly saying “it was so easy” about one of them.
Wallace’s girlfriend, according to the documents, also told officers that Wallace said “if the police come he is going to act like he has a gun and have the police come for him."
On Thursday morning, after obtaining information that Wallace was at a home on N 17th Street in Washougal, a Clark County SWAT team assisted police officers to arrest him, deputies said.
Neighbors said they woke up to loud bangs and were told to stay away from their windows.
“Definitely surprising,” Jackie Ellis said, who lives across the street. “It’s a pretty quiet neighborhood, everyone is usually friendly. It’s kind of scary.”
A woman who answered the door at the home where Wallace was arrested said she was house-sitting and claimed she did not know who Wallace was.
The court documents, which state Wallace is facing four charges of second-degree robbery, do not clearly state a possible motive.
Statements from Wallace’s family members in the documents indicated he’s using “methadone and possibly street drugs."
The affidavit also said Wallace is already on post-prison supervision for a previous robbery.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.