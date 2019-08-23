WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A suspect accused of shooting two deputies near Hagg Lake has been released from the hospital and booked into jail on charges including attempted murder.
Dante James Halling, 56, also faces charges of assault, in addition to charges connected with prior Multnomah County warrants.
The officer-involved shooting occurred Aug. 8. It started when people on Scoggins Valley Road reported someone had stolen two guns from their locked gun cabinet and ran into the woods.
A major search operation was launched and Halling was found hours later.
Investigators said Halling fired at the officers first and law enforcement returned fire.
Two Washington County deputies, Jeremy Braun and Chris Iverson, were injured and hospitalized. Iverson was subsequently released, while Braun sustained serious injuries and continues to receive treatment.
Four other deputies were involved in the shooting, as well.
Halling’s criminal background dates more than 30 years and includes convictions for robbery, escape, giving false information to police and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
He was released from the hospital Friday afternoon and arrested.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.