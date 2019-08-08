HAPPY VALLEY, OR (KPTV) – A man accused off of inappropriately touching women at Clackamas Town Center was arrested again Thursday on new harassment charges, according to deputies, who say they are concerned he may be escalating his alleged behavior.
Justin Carl Phelps, of Clackamas, was first arrested in April after surveillance video at Barnes & Noble caught him deliberately subjecting several women to unwanted contact, the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office said. Phelps was arrested again Wednesday as he left the Clackamas County Courthouse for his arraignment on those charges.
This time, Phelps is facing harassment charges from an incident that occurred in August at the Happy Valley Library, the sheriff’s office says. The charges are unrelated to the first arrest.
Phelps is now also accused of following a woman around the Happy Valley Library at approximately 4 p.m. Aug. 3 and reportedly inappropriately touching the woman, following her to her car, and then continuing to follow her in his own vehicle after she drove away.
Detectives are concerned Phelps may be escalating his alleged behavior and would like to hear from anyone who has been inappropriately touched or followed by Phelps or anyone who has ever witnessed him engaging in inappropriate behavior in the Clackamas/Happy Valley area.
Anyone with information on Phelps or who has been inappropriately followed, contacted or touched by Phelps is urged to contact the sheriff’s office at 503-723-4949 or by using the online email form at https://web3.clackamas.us/contact/tip.jsp and reference case number 19-018097.
According to the sheriff’s office, Phelps drives a gold two-door Acura sedan with Oregon Crater Lake license plates.
