Suspect arrested, accused of abandoning kittens at illegal dump site near McMinnville

MCMINNVILLE, OR (KPTV) - Deputies arrested a man accused of abandoning four kittens at an illegal dump site near McMinnville.
A deputy found the kittens near debris on the 27000 block of Peavine Road on Monday afternoon.
“One of them actually walked up to me and it was at that point, they were not feral cats, somebody probably dumped them and so I had a container in the pickup, so I emptied that out and was able to capture all of them,” said Sgt. Todd Whitlow.
The four kittens were taken to Homeward Bound Pets for treatment. They were a little underweight, but are now said to be doing well.
The Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office asked for the public’s help identifying a suspect. On Wednesday, deputies said they received tips that helped lead to an arrest in the case.
Samuel Banks, 47, of McMinnville was arrested on charges of animal abandonment. Those charges are class B misdemeanors.
Banks was booked into the Yamhill County Jail and released on his own recognizance. He is scheduled to appear in court Friday.
Homeward Bound Pets decided to name the kittens after Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office deputies.
(1) comment
Glad you caught the pos! Thank you!
