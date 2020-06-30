PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A man was arrested for starting a fire outside the Justice Center late Tuesday morning, according to the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office.
Ronald James Connolly, 19, was arrested after Multnomah County Sheriff’s deputies assigned to a security detail at the Justice Center in downtown Portland said they heard people banging on the plywood protecting the west entrance of the building.
When the deputies stepped outside, they smelled smoke and later found Connolly next to a fire on the steps of the Justice Center.
Deputies said the fire was starting to grow, so they used a fire extinguisher to stop it from causing significant damage.
Connolly was arrested without incident. He is facing a charge of arson in the first degree.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation & Associated Press. All rights reserved.
