Suspect arrested, accused of taking explicit images of children at Portland market

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A man who worked at a Portland market is facing criminal charges after investigators said he took explicit images of children at the business.
Rawland Spring Eagle Strong, 31, was arraigned in court Friday on charges of attempted use of a child in a sexually explicit display, attempted encouraging child sex abuse and invasion of personal privacy.
The alleged crimes occurred in April 2017 at Beaumont Market in northeast Portland. Investigators said Strong was an employee and the victims were girls.
FOX 12 has learned investigators believe Strong would approach his victims and ask to take photos of their feet. He would then focus his camera in an attempt to position it up their skirts, according to investigators.
Investigators believe there may be more victims who were unknowingly photographed by Strong. Parents are asked to talk with their children about stranger danger and, in this case, also about anyone who approaches them and asks to take their photos.
Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact law enforcement.
