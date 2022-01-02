WOODBURN, Ore. (KPTV) – Deputies arrested a suspect after a shooting in Woodburn Saturday morning, according to the Woodburn Police Department.

WPD said at about 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, officers responded to a shooting in the 200 block of Oswald Street. When they arrived, they learned the suspect had left the scene. The two victims did not need to be taken to the hospital.

Marion County Sheriff’s deputies noticed the suspect’s car and stopped it on Portland Road north of Salem. Deputies arrested 22-year-old Israel Ramos-Cruz. He is facing multiple charges, with additional charges expected.