PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A man was arrested following an assault and shooting in southeast Portland early Sunday.
Police responded to the 100 block of Southeast 127th Avenue on a report of shots fired just after 12:30 a.m. Sunday. As officers were arriving, they learned a man was running away from the apartment complex westbound on East Burnside Street.
Officers spoke with apartment residents and learned that a non-domestic assault between the suspect and a woman occurred inside the apartment. The residents reported hearing a sound of shots fired as the suspect left the apartment.
Police say there were no injuries were reported as a result of the assault and the shots fired.
Officers found evidence of gunfire and seized five .40 caliber casings in front of the apartment. No property or structures were damaged by the gunfire.
Police later found the suspect in the area of Southeast 122nd Avenue and Southeast Stark Street and took him into custody. They did not recover a gun.
The suspect was identified as 22-year-old DeAngelo R. Andersen-Smith. He was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on charges of felon in possession of a firearm, strangulation, unlawful use of a weapon, and discharge a firearm in the city.
Officers do not believe there is any immediate danger to the public in connection with the shooting.
Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has video surveillance footage is asked to contact Portland Police Bureau Tactical Operations Division Gun Violence Response Team (GVRT) Detective at 503-823-2087, Brent.Christensen@portlandoregon.gov or Detective Aaron Cole at 503-823-0690, Aaron.Cole@portlandoregon.gov.
