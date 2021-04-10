PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A 41-year-old man was arrested for attacking an occupied car with a hatchet in Northwest Portland on Thursday afternoon, according to Portland Police Bureau.
Officers responded to a report of someone swinging around a hatchet and hitting a car near Northwest 20th Avenue and Northwest Northrop Street at 3:21 p.m. When they arrived, they arrested Christopher L. James and seized the hatchet.
During the investigation, officers learned that James had fixated on the driver and ran towards him with the hatchet. The driver fearing for his life started to drive off, but James managed to strike the car and caused damage.
James was booked into the Multnomah County Jail for second-degree attempted assault, unlawful use of a weapon and menacing.
