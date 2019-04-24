CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Deputies have arrested a man who they say was caught on camera earlier this month inappropriately touching women at the Clackamas Town Center Barnes & Noble.
The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday asked for the public’s help identifying a man captured on the store’s surveillance video deliberately subjecting several women to unwanted contact.
The sheriff’s office said the incidents occurred April 13 between 5:30 p.m. and 6:15 p.m. One incident was reported to the Barnes & Noble management, who then contacted the sheriff's office.
Deputies Wednesday said they responded to the Clackamas Town Center after a citizen called 911 to report seeing the suspect from the case. According to the sheriff’s office, the caller followed Justin Carl Phelps, of Clackamas, as he walked through the mall. Deputies say the caller provided dispatch with updates and helped law enforcement locate Phelps.
Phelps matched the description of the suspect and was wearing some of the same clothing, according to deputies.
Phelps had also been named by members of the public who had called in tips to the sheriff’s office.
Phelps was lodged at the Clackamas County Jail and is facing 10 charges of harassment.
Deputies encourage other possible victims to call the sheriff’s office on their non-emergency line at 503-655-8211 to file a report. Callers should reference CCSO case number 19-008639.
