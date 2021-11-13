ST. HELENS, Ore. (KPTV) – The St. Helens Police Department said it arrested a man after a homemade explosive device was set off in a neighborhood on Friday evening.
SHPD said just before 10 p.m. on Friday, it received reports of a loud explosion at a home in the 300 block of South 18th Street. When police arrived, the street was filled with smoke.
A resident reported a man set off an explosive device in a front yard and was chased off the property. Officers found the man nearby and arrested him without incident. They said the suspect also had a gun. He has been identified as 41-year-old Clinton Allen of St. Helens.
Police discovered a detonated homemade explosive device at the scene. Officers also found a second unexploded device. The Oregon State Police bomb squad was called to assist.
Allen was taken to the Columbia County Jail on multiple charges.
SHPD said the investigation is ongoing. If you have any information, you’re asked to call St. Helens police at (503) 397-1521.