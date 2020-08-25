PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A suspect is in custody after police say a man was shot several times on in southeast Portland on Tuesday.
Police officers responded to the shooting in the 5300 block of Southeast Flavel Drive around 2:50 p.m. Officers found the victim at the scene and said he was transported to an area hospital by ambulance. The man's condition was not immediately clear.
Officers located the suspected shooter in a vehicle nearby and arrested them. The suspect was not immediately identified. Officers also recovered a handgun from inside the vehicle.
Anyone with additional information about this shooting is asked to contact investigators at their non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.
