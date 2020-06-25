LANE COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A Creswell man was arrested after a burglary was foiled by a neighbor on Thursday morning, according to the Lane County Sheriff’s Office.
Paul Smith, 49, had followed a man to his home and had refused to leave the his porch, the sheriff’s office said. After the victim left his home, Smith attempted to break into the home but was interrupted by a neighbor.
When deputies arrived they found Smith and the neighbor engaged in a physical fight.
Smith seemed extremely agitated and was speaking incoherently when he turned on deputies, the sheriff's office said. He ignored commands and fought deputies attempting to take him into custody.
Deputies eventually deployed a taser which slightly affected him, and he continued to struggle as additional deputies arrived to assist. They were eventually able to place Smith into handcuffs, but he continued to try to fight with deputies, the sheriff’s office said.
Smith was taken to the hospital for medical evaluation, cleared and lodged into the Lane County Jail on first degree burglary, third degree criminal mischief, fourth degree assault, resisting arrest and assault of a public safety officer.
Responding deputies suffered minor injuries, authorities said. The neighbor suffered injuries from the fight, including a bite by Smith, but was not taken to the hospital.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.