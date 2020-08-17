GRANTS PASS, OR (KPTV) - Police evacuated several homes after responding to a shots fired call with fighting in Grants Pass on Monday afternoon.
Multiple units responded to the call in the 1100 block of Southwest Cottonwood Street around 1 p.m. and established a perimeter around a home where the gun shot reportedly came from, the Grants Pass Department of Public Safety said.
Police found an adult male victim nearby and immedietly linked him to the incident. The victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
"Due to the severity of the crime, along with an elevated concern for community safety, police units secured a large portion of Cottonwood and evacuated several neighboring homes," according to police.
Police tried to contact people inside of the home, but nobody responded, and a SWAT team was called to the scene.
At 5 p.m., several hours after police initially surrounded the home, SWAT deployed OC canisters into the home, forcing a woman and then the suspect, Ajamu Lee Taylor, 43, to exit the home.
Nobody was hurt or injured during the incident. Taylor is facing charges including assault in the first degree and unlawful use of a weapon.
Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Grants Pass Department of Public Safety.
