PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A man is facing gun charges after a shooting that took place in front of police officers.
On Tuesday at 7:53 p.m., officers patrolling near North Lombard Street and North Mobile Avenue saw a man approach a parked vehicle. Someone in the vehicle jumped out and ran away, and the man pulled out a gun and fired a shot at the person running. The suspect then drove away in the vehicle.
The officers began following the suspect in the vehicle and the suspect crashed near North Farragut Street and North Curtis Avenue, then ran off on foot. Officers investigated and determined the suspect was in a nearby house. Officers convinced him to surrender and he was arrested. A gun, a .380 Ruger semiautomatic pistol, was recovered as evidence.
Jessie L. Hall, 35, of Portland, was booked into the Multnomah County Detention center on charges of Felon in possession of a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon, and discharging a firearm in city limits.
Officers have not located the victim that was shot at and ran off. If anyone has additional information about this case, their asked to please e-mail crimetips@portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 21-321330.
Anonymous tips can be sent through Crime Stoppers. They offer cash rewards of up to $2,500 cash for information that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime.