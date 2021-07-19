HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) – A man is in the hospital with a gunshot wound after threatening victims with a knife in Hillsboro on Monday afternoon, according to Hillsboro Police Department.
Officers responded to a harassment and threats call at an apartment in the 1200 block of Northeast 51st Avenue just after 10:00 a.m. When officers arrived, they learned the suspect had left the area.
Just before 2:00 p.m., police received another report involving the same suspect in the apartment parking lot smashing car windows with a baseball bat, hitting people with the bat and threatening people with a knife. Officers responded along with Washington County Sheriff’s Office.
As an officer was arriving, the suspect was leaving in a car and rammed the officer’s cruiser. He was taken into custody but is currently in the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds. Police did not disclose how the suspect was shot.
WCSO said no officers or deputies fired their guns.
The officer whose cruiser was rammed was taken to the hospital along with a woman who was also injured.
