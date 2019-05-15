PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police say they searched for and later arrested a suspect who rammed multiple vehicles, including a police patrol car, in southeast Portland on Wednesday.
Members of the Special Emergency Reaction Team (SERT) responded to the 3100 block of Southeast Powell Boulevard to assist officers with the search early Wednesday afternoon.
Police said the suspect may be armed and an active search perimeter was set up. Members of the community were asked to avoid the area. Roads were blocked in the area.
By 1:40 p.m., police said the suspect had not been found and officers were clearing the scene and reopening roads.
As officers were clearing the scene, the Portland Police Bureau says one officer noticed a home had been burglarized. Officers made entry in that house, located the wanted suspect, and arrested them without further incident.
Police say additional details will be released once their preliminary investigation is complete.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the non-emergency police line at 503-823-3333.
