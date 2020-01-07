WASHOUGAL, WA (KPTV) – A suspect was arrested after police say the suspect stole a yacht and ran it aground in Vancouver.
According to law enforcement, the suspect stole the yacht Tuesday morning from the Port of Camas-Washougal.
Law enforcement found yacht, named Jack Daniels, beached near Lower River Road in Vancouver. Officers searched for the suspect with help from a police dog Tuesday afternoon.
Law enforcement says the suspect is wanted in Vancouver in connection with a separate burglary case.
