PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A man is recovering from serious injuries after being stabbed in the Piedmont neighborhood early Thursday morning.
Officers got the report of a stabbing in the parking lot of a restaurant in the 8000 block Northeast Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard at 5:17 a.m.
After finding the suspect nearby, investigators learned he approached the victim in the drive-thru of the restaurant, where the victim was ordering breakfast. That’s when police say the suspect suddenly and without being provoked attacked the customer and stabbed him multiple times.
During the arrest the suspect, 45-year-old Aaron J. Knight, was found to have methamphetamine on him.
Knight was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on charges of attempted murder in the second degree and assault in the second degree.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.