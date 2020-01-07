WASHOUGAL, WA (KPTV) – Police arrested a suspect Tuesday after they say he stole yacht from the Port of Camas-Washougal and later ran it aground off the Columbia River in Vancouver.
According to law enforcement, the suspect Tuesday morning first stole a rental car from a Budget Rental Car office off Northeast Fourth Plain Road in Vancouver and dumped it in Washougal a few hours later.
Investigators heard the same suspect had stolen a yacht from the Portland Camas-Washougal while they were headed to search the car. Clark County Marine Patrol deputies were launched and the Coast Guard was notified to watch out for the boat on Columbia River.
According to Vancouver police, the suspect beached the boat around 2:30 p.m. near the Ridgefield Wildlife Refuge off Old Lower River Road before running from law enforcement into a nearby wooded area.
A Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife officer patrolling the refuge later spotted the suspect hiding in brush and alerted Vancouver police and Clark County deputies.
Law enforcement used a police dog to help find the suspect, who was then arrested without incident.
The suspect was treated at a local hospital for minor injuries from the police dog. He will be booked at the Clark County Jail for charges related to the rental car and boat thefts, according to Vancouver police.
