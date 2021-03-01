BATTLE GROUND, WA (KPTV) – One man is behind bars after police say he threatened people with a machete and bit someone at a home on 1400 Northwest 2nd Avenue on Sunday.
When Battle Ground police arrived at the scene, they learned that two people ran from the house and called 911 to report that one of the home’s residents had assaulted one of them and was threatening them with a machete. One of the victims required medical treatment from a bite inflicted by the suspect.
Officers also learned that a third possible victim and the suspect were still inside when police arrived, but within 15 minutes the third person was able to get out of the home safely.
The suspect remained inside the home and refused to come out despite the efforts of officers to communicate with him from outside the home. That’s when the Southwest Washington Regional SWAT team was called in.
Police say after continued failure by the suspect to comply with instructions, SWAT deployed flashbangs followed by remote access in order to communicate with the suspect. At 11:42 p.m., just over three hours after the initial 911 call, the suspect left the home and was arrested.
Donald F. Scott, 32, was booked into the Clark County Jail and charged with second-degree assault.
Battle Ground Police Chief, Mike Fort, wanted to thank the community for giving the officers space to work safely.
“I know this was disruptive to some citizens on a Sunday night, but your patience during the three-hour ordeal helped to bring this to a successful resolution,” said Fort.
