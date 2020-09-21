PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A man has been charged with murder in the shooting death of another man earlier this month in northeast Portland.
LaSalle Jamal Shakier, 29, died after he was shot on Sept. 9.
Officers found him in the 6600 block of Northeast Columbia Boulevard.
On Monday, the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office identified Donald Beckwith, 31, as the suspected shooter.
Beckwith has been charged with second-degree murder with a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon with a firearm.
Citing court documents, the district attorney’s office said Beckwith is accused of unlawfully and intentionally causing the death of Shakier with a firearm.
Beckwith was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on Friday after the United States Marshal’s Service located him in Fossil, Oregon.
