KELSO, WA (KPTV) - Police say they have arrested a man accused of shooting and killing a clerk in Kelso.
D’Anthony Leslie Williams, 20, was taken into custody in Camas Wednesday evening for the murder of 30-year-old Kayla Chapman, according to the Kelso Police Department.
Officers say Chapman was working at Holt’s Quik Chex Market in Kelso Tuesday morning when a man came in, robbed the store and killed Chapman.
Williams was arrested without incident Wednesday around 5:30 p.m. with help from Camas police, Vancouver police and the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.
Law enforcement in Vancouver located the suspect vehicle they say Williams used in the crime on Jan. 22.
Williams was booked into the Cowlitz County Jail and is facing charges including murder in the first degree, robbery in the first degree and possession of a stolen vehicle. Police say he will be held without bail until his arraignment.
Officers say there are at least two other people who were in the suspect vehicle. They ask anyone with information regarding the occupants to call them at 360-423-1270.
Officers continue to investigate.
