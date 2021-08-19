Suspect arrested for attempted murder in July shooting at NE Portland bar

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Nearly a month after three people were hurt by gunfire at a bar in northeast Portland, police have arrested the suspected shooter.

The Portland Police Bureau said after further investigation, its Enhanced Community Safety Team obtained an arrest warrant for 49-year-old Daniel J. Jones Jr. and took him into custody just after noon on Wednesday near Southeast 105th Avenue and East Burnside Street. Jones is accused of shooting three people the night of July 22 at the Venture Inn on Northeast Sandy Boulevard.

+2 Police: Bar patrons tried to detain suspect after shooting injured 3 people in NE Portland PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Three people were hospitalized Thursday night, one with critical injuries, after a shooting at a bar in northeast Portland.

According to police, people in the bar tackled the suspect after shots were fired and tried to hold him down. However, he managed to escape before officers arrived.

The three victims, who have not been identified, were hospitalized for their injuries. Fortunately, all survived.

After the arrest of Jones, police searched his home, and a gun was found in a drawer. Jones faces charges of second-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault, two counts of second-degree assault and reckless endangering another person. He is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday morning.