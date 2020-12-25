PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland Fire and Rescue have identified the person accused of causing a string of early morning fires in northeast Portland Friday.
Firefighters put out multiple fires between 1:00 a.m. and 4:00 a.m. in the area of Northwest 17th Avenue to Northwest 23rd Avenue and between Northwest Lovejoy Street. Soon after they arrested Andre Williams.
"These fires were relatively easy for crews to handle but they appeared to be attempts at burning down both commercial buildings and occupied apartment buildings," according to PF&R.
Williams was charged with first-degree arson, two counts of second-degree arson, second-degree attempted arson and reckless burning.
Investigators said a suspect has been arrested and feel that there is no longer a threat to residents.
No other information was given at the time of the release.
Anyone who observed strange activity or has photos or videos to share with investigators would like you to call their tipline 503-823-4636.
