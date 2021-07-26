NEWPORT, OR (KPTV) – A man was arrested for robbing another person at knifepoint at a Starbucks in Newport on Sunday, according to the Newport Police Department.
Officers responded to a report of an armed robbery on North Coast Highway at 4:30 p.m. Police said a caller had reported being harassed by a suspect identified as 48-year-old John Thomas Bradford. The caller had gone into the Starbucks’ bathroom to get away from him. Once the victim felt it was safe, they exited the bathroom into the lobby. Police said that’s when Bradford pulled out a knife and held it to the victim’s throat and demanded money. The victim handed it over, and Bradford ran away.
Officers found him a short distance away, and he was arrested without incident. Police said he also confessed to stealing the money. Officers were able to recover the victim’s money. Police said an ambulance was called to the scene after the victim reported having chest pains.
Bradford was booked into the Lincoln County Jail for first-degree robbery, menacing, unlawful use of a weapon, disorderly conduct, and third-degree theft.
This sounds more like downtown Portland instead of the coast , I guess they are branching out !
