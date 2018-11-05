PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - An arrest has been made after a Vancouver man says he was violently attacked by two people in Portland and was left with injuries that landed him in the hospital.
Jim Clark says he was walking near the Interstate 5 bridge in Jantzen Beach on Friday, Oct. 26 when he was approached by two men, one with a baseball bat.
Clark says he recognized one of the men as Patrick Flowers, but had never seen the second man before.
Clark says he bought a boat from Flowers a while back that he lived on to transition out of homelessness, but he says Flowers accused him of stealing a boat, which is what led to the attack.
Court records show Flowers swung the bat at Clark but missed. Clark reported shooting Flowers a few times with a BB gun, and “the next thing he remembered was being on the ground” with Flowers gripping him in a choke hold.
Records show one of the men started kicking Clark in the face. His wallet, cigarettes and cell phone were stolen from his pocket during the encounter.
A responding police officer arrested Flowers nearby and found Clark’s wallet, credit cards, cell phone and BB gun in an RV Flowers was associated with.
Flowers is now in jail charged with robbery and assault, according to police.
Court records show the second attacker was identified at the scene, but so far he is not facing any charges. Portland Police say the investigation is ongoing and it’s possible that additional charges could be filed.
Clark hopes that happens soon.
He ended up in the hospital with a concussion, fractured ribs and a black eye.
“People like that shouldn’t still be walking the streets, when they can do that kind of damage,” Clark said. “I’m just trying to get justice for myself and to make sure that he can’t do that to other people.”
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
