Suspect arrested in connection with 2019 Portland murder

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland police say a suspect is in custody related to a murder case that dates back to November 2, 2019.
Detectives say Thomas R. Osborn, 48 was shot and killed while seated in his vehicle on Northeast Broadway at Northeast 19th Avenue. During the investigation the suspect was identified as 24-year-old, Tyreik D. Credit.
PPB homicide detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Credit and on Friday the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force located and arrested Credit in Eugene. He was booked into the Lane County Jail on charges of second-degree murder with a firearm, felon in possession of a firearm and tampering with a witness.
Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to contact Detective William Winters at william.winters@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0466.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.