Suspect arrested in connection with 2019 Portland murder

Tyreik D. Credit jail booking photo

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland police say a suspect is in custody related to a murder case that dates back to November 2, 2019.

Detectives say Thomas R. Osborn, 48 was shot and killed while seated in his vehicle on Northeast Broadway at Northeast 19th Avenue. During the investigation the suspect was identified as 24-year-old, Tyreik D. Credit.

PPB homicide detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Credit and on Friday the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force located and arrested Credit in Eugene. He was booked into the Lane County Jail on charges of second-degree murder with a firearm, felon in possession of a firearm and tampering with a witness.

Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to contact Detective William Winters at william.winters@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0466.

