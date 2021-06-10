PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland Fire & Rescue says a suspect wanted for a three-alarm fire that damaged an iconic business in southeast Portland has been arrested.

PF&R says Andrea Renee Cadle, 48, is facing charges of second-degree arson and reckless burning. The charges stem from a fire that occurred on April 19 at the Portland Garment Factory, located at 408 Southeast 79th Avenue. About 25 fire engines, ladder trucks, command SUV’s and support equipment and nearly 100 firefighters in total responded to the scene.

The fire did not spread to adjacent businesses and no injuries were reported. PF&R said a nearby apartment building was evacuated due to smoke from the fire.

Investigators released video showing a person light a fire in the dumpster next to the Portland Garment Factory, then walk away.

Cadle was arrested and booked into the Multnomah County Jail on Wednesday. PF&R said a search warrant was executed where evidence was located connecting Cadle to the incident.