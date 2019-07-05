JACKSON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A suspect has been arrested on charges including second-degree manslaughter and abuse of a corpse in connection with the death of a former Mouseketeer in southern Oregon.
Daniel James Burda, 36, was arrested Friday on charges that also included criminally negligent homicide, criminal mistreatment and identity theft.
The body of Dennis Day was found with the use of a cadaver dog at his Phoenix, Oregon home in April following a months-long missing person investigation.
Investigators were unable to utilize dental records or DNA, due to the condition of the remains. Evidence and other information were used to determine the remains were Day.
Day was a child actor and founding member of the Mickey Mouse Club in the 1950s.
Late last month, investigators said two women were arrested on felony charges for the theft of a car and jewelry that belonged to Day.
Few other details have been released about the case, including a motive or a connection between the suspects and Day.
