PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Firefighters say a suspect has been arrested in connection with some of the most devastating arson crimes to hit Portland in recent memory.
Allen Singerhouse, 39, is facing seven counts of arson, including in connection with a four-alarm fire in northeast Portland in August that spread to an indoor bike park.
The fire started in a field that used to be a driving range near Northeast 85th and Siskiyou Street and caused more than one million dollars in property damage, according to court documents.
The fire forced evacuations and destroyed two commercial buildings, five homes, and around 50 vehicles, sending up smoke that could be seen for miles around the metro area, according to firefighters.
In addition to the fire in August, Singerhouse sparked two dumpster fires, including one at Concordia University at the Columbia River Campus that caused an estimated $8,000 in damages, court documents state.
Fire officials and police will release additional details about the arrest Tuesday morning.
