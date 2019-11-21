PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Police have arrested a suspect after a shooting early Thursday morning in north Portland.
The shooting occurred around 3:13 a.m. at the Unthank Plaza Apartments in the 2500 block of North Williams Avenue.
Officers found an injured man at the scene and provided emergency medical care before he was transported to an area hospital. Police Thursday morning said the man was in critical condition.
Police arrested Khia Edwards, 44, in connection with the shooting Thursday evening. Edwards has a relationship with the victim covered under the domestic violence statute, according to law enforcement.
Edwards was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on charges of assault in the first degree (domestic violence), unlawful use of a weapon (domestic violence), and tampering with evidence (domestic violence).
FOX 12 spoke with a man who says his son lives at Unthank Plaza. He said he was watching the news when he heard what happened.
"I knew my son lived here, so I called him right away and woke him up, and he said 'I didn't hear anything,'" said Roy Hutchcraft. "It was just shocking is all I got to say, especially when your son lives there."
Hutchcraft's son says he realized something was wrong when he saw all the patrol vehicles out front.
Police said investigators from the Domestic Violence Reduction Unit are assisting in the investigation.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.