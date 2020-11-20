PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police have arrested a person in connection with a shooting at a hotel in north Portland.
The shooting occurred on Sept. 17 in the 11000 block of Northeast Sandy Boulevard. Officers arrived to find evidence of gunfire to include bullet casings.
Investigators said one person was shot in parking lot and transported at an area hospital by a privately-owned vehicle.
On Friday night, police said they had arrested a suspect in connection with the crime. Kevin Hill, 33, will be booked into the Multnomah County Jail on charges including attempted murder, assault in the second degree, unlawful use of a weapon, and felon in possession of a firearm.
Members of the Detective Division's Assault Detail and the Special Emergency Reaction Team arrested Hill after finding him in his car in the 8900 block of of Southeast Ellis Street. SERT members contacted Hill, implemented a safe apprehension plan, and took him into custody.
No additional information was released.
