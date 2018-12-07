Suspect arrested in connection with theft of puppies in Yamhill; dogs still missing

YAMHILL, OR (KPTV) - A Yamhill woman says someone broke into her mother-in-law’s home and stole three of her puppies.
It has been more than a week since Rhonda Scheiderlein reported them stolen and although Yamhill deputies say they’ve made an arrest in the case, the puppies are still missing.
“My nerves are a mess and it’s not about me getting the money from the puppies. I want to know that they’re safe. I want to know that they’re being taken care of,” says Scheiderlein.
The owner of the purebred boxer puppies is hoping someone will see their pictures and recognize the two black and white females and one male boxer pup she was raising.
The three belonged to a litter of eight dogs, all of which she’d already had vaccinated. Scheiderlein had even listed them for sale online and was hoping to find them good homes.
But, on the night of Nov. 28, she says someone broke into her mother-in-law’s home.
“He came in through a bedroom window and he stole three of the boxer puppies,” she said.
Deputies have identified the suspect as Tristan James Burtch, the nephew of the victim’s husband.
According to the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office, the 21-year-old man is now facing three counts of first-degree theft.
There is still no word on where the puppies are, but investigators believe Burtch may have sold them at the Chinook Winds Casino, to folks who did not know they were stolen.
The suspect’s bail has been set at $22,500. His next court appearance is this Monday.
If you think you know where these three puppies are, please contact Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
