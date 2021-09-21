CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) – Clackamas County Sheriff's deputies and U.S. Marshal's Service arrested a suspect in connection to a deadly hit-and-run last week.

On Thursday, deputies responded to a report of a theft at 11211 Southeast 82nd Avenue in an unincorporated Clackamas County just after 8:00 p.m. Deputies arrived and attempted to stop the car, but it drove off.

The suspect driver, identified as Anthony Michael Lucero, entered the intersection of Southeast Bell Avenue and Southeast Johnson Creek Boulevard, hitting a car in the intersection. Lucero ran from the scene.

The driver struck by Lucero's car was identified as Kris Lee Nickelson, 54, of Milwaukie. Deputies and paramedics treated Nickelson at the scene. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Nickelson's family is requesting privacy at this time.

A passenger in Lucero's car identified as Aunajae Devine Smith, 22, of Portland, was taken to the hospital and treated for serious injuries. She later checked herself out of the hospital.

Lucero is expected to be booked into the Clackamas County Jail for charges including manslaughter and hit-and-run.

Anyone with additional information about the case is asked to contact the Sheriff's Office Tip Line by phone at 503-723-4949 or by using the online email form at www.clackamas.us/sheriff/tip and reference CCSO Case # 21-019997.