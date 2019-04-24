PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland police have arrested a man in connection to a deadly shooting outside a bar in Portland’s Old Town Chinatown area.
The police bureau Wednesday evening said 23-year-old Willie Mitchell was arrested in Eugene on an outstanding warrant related to the murder of 29-year-old Trayontay Jones. Police say the U.S. Marshalls Office assisted officers in their arrest.
Jones was shot and killed outside Shake Bar on Northwest 4th Avenue on April 19, according to police. Officers attempted life-saving measures, but Jones died before medical personnel arrived at the scene.
Mitchell was booked in Lane County and will be transported to Multnomah County, according to PPB.
Police ask anyone with additional information to contact Detective Billy Winters at 503-793-0466 or at william.winters@portlandoregon.gov.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
