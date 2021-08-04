GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) – The Gresham Police Department said it has made an arrest in a shooting that left a man dead on July 31.
At about 8 a.m., officers responded to a shooting at a shopping center at Northeast 181st Street and Northeast Halsey Street. Officers were on an unrelated call when they heard gunfire close-by across the street.
When they arrived, they found a man that had died who was later identified as Anthoney Barber. Detectives learned there was an exchange of gunfire between two men who were known to one another.
The Multnomah County medical examiner ruled the death a homicide.
Gresham police announced on Wednesday Rogers O’Brian Mitchell, 34, of Fairview was arrested in connection with the case. He is booked at the Multnomah County Detention Center on an arrest warrant.
