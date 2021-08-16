GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) – Gresham police said they made an arrest on Monday night in connection with a deadly shooting that left one person dead.
Dominic Jacoby, a former student athlete at Sam Barlow High School was shot and killed the morning of Friday, August 13 in Gresham.
Police said it happened just before 4:00 a.m. and when they arrived they found Jacoby on the ground with a gunshot wound. Police said paramedics were called but Jacoby died at the scene.
Alec James Baldridge, 23, of Gresham was arrested for the shooting death of Jacoby. The Multnomah County Medical Examiner ruled the death a homicide. He is booked at the Multnomah County Detention Center on charges of murder in the second degree and unlawful use of a weapon.
Detectives continue to investigate the circumstances of the shooting and are asking for any additional witnesses to please call the Gresham Police tip line at 503-618-2719 or toll free at 888-989-3505. No other information is available at this time.
