GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) – A suspect wanted in connection to a shooting in which four people were injured on Jan. 3 has been arrested.
The shooting happened at a private party on Northeast 181st Avenue, according to Gresham police.
Investigators collaborated with the Gresham Police, Portland Police Special Emergency Reaction Team and Crisis Negotiation Team.
On Wednesday, officers executed a search warrant at a home in the 5200 block of Northeast Killingsworth Street in Portland, according to GPD. The juvenile suspect was taken into custody.
Officers recovered a gun and ammunition as well as other evidence.
The juvenile has warrants for four counts of second-degree attempted murder, four counts of second-degree attempted assault and unlawful use of a weapon. The juvenile was taken to the Juvenile Detention Center.
This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone who has information about this case, please reference Gresham case number 21-286 and e-mail crimetips@portlandoregon.gov.
