GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) – Gresham police said they made an arrest Monday night in connection with a shooting that killed a young man.
Dominic Jacoby, a former student athlete at Sam Barlow High School, was shot and killed Friday morning in Gresham.
Police said it happened just before 4 a.m. and when officers arrived at the scene, they found Jacoby on the ground with a gunshot wound. Police said paramedics were called but Jacoby died at the scene.
Alec James Baldridge, 23, of Gresham, was arrested for the shooting death of Jacoby. The Multnomah County Medical Examiner ruled Jacoby's death a homicide. He was booked at the Multnomah County Detention Center on charges of second-degree murder and unlawful use of a weapon.
Detectives continue to investigate the circumstances of the shooting and are asking for any additional witnesses to please call the Gresham Police tip line at 503-618-2719 or toll free at 888-989-3505.
Police did not release any additional information on the case, such as if Jacoby and Baldridge knew each other or what may have led up to the shooting.
Glad to hear that an arrest was made... but, of course, it won't bring this young man back to us... sad situation all around...
