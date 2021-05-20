Suspect arrested in NE Portland after shots fired inside apartment

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Police say a suspect is under arrest after he fired multiple bullets through an apartment bedroom door.
On Thursday at 12:57 a.m., officers responded to a report of shots fired in an apartment in the 3300 block of Northeast 162nd Avenue. The officers determined that there were two adults and a 5-year-old boy hiding inside the bedroom. No one was hurt.
The shooting suspect left the scene, but officers believed he was still in the area and formed a perimeter. A short time later one of the officers saw the suspect come out and Gage J. Williams, 18, was taken into custody. Officers also found a gun nearby.
Officers say Williams fired several shots into the room where the three people were hiding. At least three of the rounds penetrated the far wall of the room and continued outside.
Williams was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on a charged of attempted murder in the second degree, two counts of reckless endangerment and unlawful use of a weapon.
