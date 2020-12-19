PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A woman accused of setting fire to Reo’s Ribs in Northeast Portland was arrested on Friday, about a month after the fire left the restaurant heavily damaged.
On Saturday, Portland Fire and Rescue tweeted that a woman was apprehended after someone recognized her from an image taken surveillance video released on Thursday.
Fire Investigators report that the arson suspect involved in a fire at Reo’s Ribs, has been apprehended by @PortlandPolice last night on Arson II charges. The arrest came from a citizen tip who recognized the suspect from the photo released by media.— Portland Fire&Rescue (@PDXFire) December 19, 2020
According to the Portland Police Bureau, Jennifer Lynn Cole, 38, was booked into the Multnomah County Jail and charged with second-degree arson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.