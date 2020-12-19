Jennifer Lynn Cole

Jennifer Lynn Cole (Multnomah County Jail)

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A woman accused of setting fire to Reo’s Ribs in Northeast Portland was arrested on Friday, about a month after the fire left the restaurant heavily damaged.

On Saturday, Portland Fire and Rescue tweeted that a woman was apprehended after someone recognized her from an image taken surveillance video released on Thursday.

According to the Portland Police Bureau, Jennifer Lynn Cole, 38, was booked into the Multnomah County Jail and charged with second-degree arson.

